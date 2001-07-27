Sixties matinee idol Dev Anand wants to shoot another blockbuster in Nepal. But this time the Hare Ram Hare Krishna hero doesn't have hippies in mind. Instead, he's set his sights on Narayanhiti. In a recent interview with the Hindustan Times, Anand, 78, says he has completed the script on the royal regicide and now wants to shoot the dramatic account of the run-up to the 1 June massacre. The evergreen hero of Hindi cinema says the medium budget film will stick to the official version of Prince Dipendra gunning down his entire family, and will also explore the Devyani angle. The film, scheduled for completion at year-end, will feature a crop of newcomers. "The film will please everybody. It will not rub anybody the wrong way," says Anand. Tall order that, knowing our conspiracy theorists.