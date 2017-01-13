NIC Asia Bank has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with Nepal Red Cross Society to conduct blood donation campaigns across Nepal under the bank’s Corporate Social Responsibility. Together, the organisations will also conduct awareness and motivational programs for blood donation.

Travel fest

Qatar Airways’ Travel Festival is back this year, offering passengers deals and discounts on business class along with special companion fares, discounts on group booking and a chance to win a zero fare Golden Ticket. The offers are valid until 16 January.

Oppo honoured

Chinese electronics manufacture Oppo won two honours from International Data Group. The company was awarded the 2016-2017 Global Top Smart Phones brand and also the 2016-2017 Global Top Smart Connected Devices Brand.

Warm winter

Dabur Nepal’s Dabur Chyawanprash organised awareness programs on staying warm and immune during the winter season at schools in Kathmandu valley. The company collected warm usable clothes from the schools and handed it over to CNN Hero Pushpa Basnet’s Early Childhood Development Center after adding its own contribution of clothes.