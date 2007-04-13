Blood camp

As a part of its Corporate Social Responsibility Everest Bank organised a blood donation camp last Sunday, called 'Give Blood Save Life'. Fifty donors, including bank staff, participated in the event. The bank organised a similar camp for corporate employees on 14 June, World Blood Donation Day, last year.



Test drive

Cosmic, first motorcycle made in Nepal, organised test rides for riding enthusiasts in Kathmandu last week. Member of 1974 AD were in attendance, and test riders received CDs of the band's new album. The company also organised a dinner for its customers at Moksh in Pulchok. Cosmic has also introduced a new scheme-financing with a down payment of just Rs 7,999-for New Year 2064.



NEW PRODUCTS

KRISTAL BIKE - Bajaj Auto has launched the four-stroke Bajaj Kristal DTS-I which boasts a 95cc DTS-i unit with ExhausTEC that improves fuel efficiency. The scooter comes equipped with SNS (Spring-in-Spring) suspension for a better riding experience. The Kristal weighs 99kg, has ground clearance of 131mm, and a wheelbase of 1250mm. There is 22 l under-seat storage with an open/close beeper and glovebox space in the front. The Kristal is available in red, black, blue, and silver, and is distributed by Hansraj Hulaschand & Company.



PRE-MIXED CONCRETE - The Panchakanya Group has started producing Ready Mix Concrete. The raw materials are mixed at a centrally-located computer controlled plant that monitors the weight, water-cement ratio, dosage of mixture, and moisture content. The Ready Mix is transported to construction site in transit mixers that are fitted with rotating drums, and the mix is pumped out with the help of concrete pumps that can pump up to 100m horizontally and 20m vertically at the rate of 30cu/m/hr of concrete.



CRUNCHY SNACKS - Dugar Spices and Food Products have lauched the Kurmure snack in plain, cheese, and chicken flavours. The product is available in 25g and 60g packs priced at Rs 8 and Rs 15 respectively.