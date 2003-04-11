In a glaring example of how political parties use student unions to make their point, members of the All Nepal Free Student Union protesting the recent petroleum price hike in the mid-western town of Butwal on 8 April were fired upon by police, killing one student and injuring several others. Poudel was in the mob that had started the riots in which several microbuses and motorcycles were set on fire in the town.The students brought the transportation sector to a complete halt at the Butwal stretch of Mahendra Highway. Official reports say the police we were left with no option but to open fire after the crowd refused to disperse peacefully. But eyewitnesses say the police used tear gas only after opening fire. Student anger quickly spilled over to rest of the country, and on Wednesday several vehicles belonging to the Nepal Electricity Authority were damaged in Kathmandu. Students and police fought pitched battles in various parts of the city. The government has formed a probe committee to investigate the Butwal incident.