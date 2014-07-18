UCPN(M) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal has accused the NC and UML of trying to adopt the existing five development regions into the new federal structure of the constitution. Dahal said the government is trying to extend the Panchayat-era demarcation of zones and development regions, and said this would disrespect the aspirations of marginalised communities.

“At the meeting of the Political Dialogue Committee, one UML leader wanted future provinces to be based on existing development regions. It is clear the NC and UML have abandoned the principles of autonomy and decentralisation. Those on the side of identity and federalism, like us, must unite and take steps against them,” said Dahal.

Although Dahal didn’t mention the person by name, it is understood to be Madhav Kumar Nepal. He was speaking at a function aimed at bridging the gap between various other Maoist splinter groups and to forge a working unity. Dahal also accused the big parties of obstructing constitution writing.

“They say they want to pass their proposal without agreement of senior leaders,” he said. “If that happens, there will be a bloodbath.”