Nothing is as it seems in Kathmandu anymore. There was blood flowing out onto the sidewalk from under the shutter of a coffee shop in Darbar Marg on Tuesday night. The police came promptly to check it out and cordoned off the area, concluding that a murder had been committed here. There was blood everywhere, shattered glass inside the caf? and eye-witnesses said four people had rushed off in a taxi taking a bleeding man with them. The police searched all night for the owner of the restaurant, Sushil Shrestha of Ramechhap and his brother. In the morning, the police on duty saw the owner of the restaurant returning with the cook, Ganesh Karki, who was all bandaged up. It turns out that, the previous night, a mouse had somehow got into the trousers of the cook, who panicked and fell on the counter, shattering the glass panel. A shard gashed his feet and blood started gushing out. The restaurant owners rushed him to Bir Hospital where they had spent the night.