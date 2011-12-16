Members of Youth for Blood group have been waging a nationwide campaign against the mismanagement by the Red Cross of its Blood Transfusion Center for the last two months. According to the group, Red Cross has increased its service charge for 'fast' and 'normal' service - a practice unheard of before. It has mismanaged the centrifuges machines that separate red blood cells and platelet, and has not repaired them. The blood donors list is outdated and the group says technicians at the center lack training and experience. In Biratnagar and Dharan signatures have been collected and the 'email the Prime Minister' campaign activated to make their voices heard.

