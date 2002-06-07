Kunda Dixit must be a hell of a character to be writing the popular and nonpareil column Under My Hat. Ironic though, I don't understand one bit of what he says. There are, therefore, two possibilities-either he is a genius and I am a jenny ass, or vice versa. Having lived in the US for several years, I have, to this date, never had the privilege of reading such incoherent blubber. This year when I visit my home for Tihar, I would be honoured if Kunda could spare some time and explain some of his columns to me.



Dr Govinda Luitel,

Washington DC, USA