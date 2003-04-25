The parastatal Sajha public transport company is back on the roads 15 months after being closed down by the Deuba government. A ceremonial run to Pashupati took place this week by one of the Mitsubishi blue buses. Excessive political interference and corruption had forced the closure of the service which operated Kathmandu valley and inter-city routes in Nepal. The government recently appointed Mukunda Raj Satyal as managing director of Sajha for two years. Satyal managed Sajha during the Panchayat years and oversaw the modernisation and expansion of the service with Japanese assistance. The company has a fleet of 72 buses and a modern maintenance centre at its depot in Pulchowk, and Satyal says 50 of the buses can be made operational with repairs within 30 months. “We want to run an efficient and reliable bus service not just within Nepal, but also to serve Indian cities,” Satyal told us.