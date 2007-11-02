

Bluebird Mall is celebrating its first anniversary and the 23rd anniversary of the Bluebird Department Store with events under the month-long Season of Festivals, 10 October-10 November.

Bank of Asia

Bank of Asia is the 22nd commercial bank to open in Nepal. Services have already started and the regional bank aims to become a top commercial bank by emphasizing its personalized service and an ambitious expansion plan.

Signature golf

For the first time, five Nepalis and a Chinese will represent Le Meridien Golf Resort in the semifinals of the Sixth McDowells' Signature Club Golf Championship 2007. The event will be held in Kolkata and is supported by LG and Kingfisher Airlines. The event is managed by Delhi-based Tiger Sports Marketing while Outlook Business is the print media partner.



Super Six at Soaltee

Soaltee Crowne Plaza holds its ninth Super Sixes cricket tournament from 30 October-3 November. Twenty teams participate this year in the five-day six-a-side tournament which is being organized in association with Spice Nepal and is supported by Himalayan Distillery, Gorkha Brewery, Dragon Air, Yeti Airlines, ournepal.com, Vogue, Seiko, Bottles Nepal and Avenues Television.



Sel-in's sanitary

Sel-In's customer service and commercial exhibition lounge has recently opened at the Empire Heights in Panipokhari. A range of products including electrical fixtures, wall and floor tiles, sanitary wares, and furniture are available.