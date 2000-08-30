

BLURRED VISION: Prime Minister Koirala swaps glasses as he marks the 'first day of issue' on postage stamps depicting those who died in the April Uprising on Tuesday at Baluwatar. On the right is director general of the Department of Postal Services, Sridhar Gautam.

(KIRAN PANDAY)



SWIFT GETAWAY: US ambassador James Moriarty checks out a battery-operated vehicle to mark USAID's 56th anniversary on Tuesday. The prototype is designed and built in Nepal by Shree Eco Visionary.

(MIN BAJRACHARYA)



FRIENDS OF THE BAGMATI: An interfaith function organised by the Nepal River Conservation Trust at Pashupati to pray for purity of the air, water, and earth on World Environment Day on Tuesday.

(MIN BAJRACHARYA)