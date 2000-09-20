The Maoist insurgency that began in February 1996 has so far claimed 1436 lives, reported the Home Ministry last week. The Ministry said that among those killed are 979 suspected rebels, 249 civilians (killed by the rebels) and 208 policemen.



Government figures showed that it had released 138 people arrested on different charges related to the insurgency while another 300-400 could still be in prison. It also stated that Maoists had so far abducted 269 men, women and children of whom 24 had been killed.