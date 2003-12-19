I was impressed by Alok Bohara's correlation between democracy and the insurgency ('Humpty dumpty had a great fall', #173). Clearly, there is no alternative to restoring the peoples' representatives. The alternative to democracy, peoples' sovereignty is more democracy, more people's right and sovereignty fully translated to the grassroot.



Kathmandu has always been insensitive to the hardships of the rest of the country and this is especially true during the current crisis. In fact, the rich seem to be generally profiting from the war. Political parties which grossly misused their power over the past 12 years don't seem to have realized their misdeeds. Mr Bohara should ring the bell more often to wake up the rulers in Kathmandu.



Name withheld on request,

Canada



