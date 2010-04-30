Bank of Kathmandu marked its 16th anniversary by organising a staff rally as part of its Social Awareness Campaign, 'Save for the Future', on Saturday. The rally, starting from Kamaladi, passed through the thoroughfares of Kathmandu. The campaign aims to promote saving habits. Inaugurating the rally, bank chairman Narendra Kumar Basnyat said that the bank has been actively involved in making social contributions in various fields including health, education and environment, and the campaign is an attempt to make a contribution to the banking industry and society at large.

New showroom

Skoda M.A.W. has appointed Rachana Motors (P) Ltd as its new authorised dealer of Skoda vehicles for Biratnagar. Skoda Auto, a premium European automobile brand in Nepal, officially opened the doors of its new showroom on 28 April in Bargachhi.

SMS winner declared

The winner of the highest correct SMS prize of a SONY BRAVIA 22" LCD TV for Dabur Real's 'Score the Real Goal' is Sunita Lama. She entered a total of 3866 correct entries to become the 4th weekly highest correct SMS prize winner, with Game 1 of 'Score the Real Goal' coming to an end. There will be a monthly bumper lucky draw prize of a Sony Bravia 32" LCD TV.

Round the clock service

Morang Auto Works, authorised sole distributor for Yamaha Motorcycle in Nepal, has opened its new showroom Extramile Pvt Ltd at Balkumari. The showroom offers excellent valuation for any kind of old bike, easy financing facilities to its valued customers and also sales of all available models of Yamaha Motorcycles. The showroom has also launched a special 24-hour service support to all Yamaha motorcycles inside the Kathmandu Valley, according to Anil Vetwal, MD of Extramile.

Teen sensation

16-year-old Ashbeer Saini won the Surya Nepal Masters held at Gokarna Forest Golf Resort last week. The Indian amateur made two late birdies to secure the title by two shots over Rupak Acharya. Saini shot a round of one-under 71, which took his tournament total to 11-under 277.

Rupak made a bold charge but fell agonisingly short and despite holding the lead briefly in the final round, his last-round score of three-under 69 could only take his tournament total to nine-under 279. Sri Lankan amateur Mithun Perera finished in third place at two-under 286. Bangladesh's Md Milon Ahmed finished ahead of Shiva Ram Shrestha in fourth place after the big-hitting local made a double bogey on the final hole to drop down the leaderboard to fifth place.

Classroom goes digital

After two years of experience in using Promethean's Interactive Whiteboard technologies, ActivClassroom, in primary grades, Ullens School team hosted a special event last Friday to demonstrate the nature and impact of utilising digital educational technologies in the classroom. A group of school leaders, teachers and students shared their experiences, the learning outcomes, the resources and opportunities that abound in making education go digital for Nepali students and Nepali teachers. Ullens is the first school in Nepal to use cutting edge digital educational resources in its teaching/learning practice. The impact in the past two years of using ActivBoards has been so compelling, according to school authorities, that they have invested further in equipping all 18 classrooms with ActivBoards.