BoK expands

A new Bank of Kathmandu branch in Itahari will serve customers from Saptari, Siraha, Dhankuta, Sunsari and Morang. In the capital, customers can now also get cash in Shree Krishna Tower, New Baneswor from Bank of Kathmandu's new ATM. BoK, established in 1995, and now has 14 branches and 48 ATMs all over the country.

NIC and IFC

Nepal Industrial and Commercial Bank has become the first Nepali bank to qualify for a line of credit with the World Bank's International Finance Corporation (IFC) under its Global Trade Finance Program. NIC, which has a $2 million credit line with IFC, can now have its international letters of credit and guarantees confirmed by the corporation, and will be associated with hundreds of correspondent banks around the world.



New look

The Bajaj Discover DTSi sports a new look with improved head- and rearlights, and black metallic colour. The Discover's DTSi power engine is exclusive to Bajaj bikes while the ExhausTEC provides a mileage of 101km per litre. The Discover is Nepal's highest selling bike in the 125cc category and now comes with a two-year warranty and five years of free servicing. Financing for the Discover is handled by the Teku branch of Everest Bank.



Springwood

Surya Nepal's latest venture, the Springwood line of clothing, is being launched in Kathmandu after a successful trial run in Pokhara. The range includes shirts (Rs 450-750) and trousers (Rs 650-750) for office wear, casual wear, and 'college wear' made from cotton, polyester cotton, cotton lycra, and cotton spandex. Surya Nepal also distributes the John Players brand of men's clothing.



Treat

Asian Thai Foods has launched a new instant noodle brand, Treat, with a scheme Treat Malamaal Daily, through which customers can win cash prizes of Rs 10,001 everyday. Treat costs Rs 10 per packet for vegetarian and non-vegetarian flavours. Asian Thai Foods manufactures other instant noodles too, including Rumpum, 2PM, and Mama.



Howzzat

Dipendra Lama of Nepalganj and Safala Thapa of Lalitpur have won the Lifebuoy Howzzat quiz contest. There were 1,640 entries from all over Nepal, of which 1,060 had all-correct answers. The winners were chosen by lucky draw. Dipendra Lama gets Rs 50,000 as first prize, and runner-up Safala Thapa receives Rs 25,000. Lifebuoy soap is manufactured by Unilever Nepal.

Face of the month

The first winner of Fem Fairness Bleach's Fem Face of the Month campaign is Anchal Pradhan from Dhapakhel, Lalitpur. Face of the Month is a monthly beauty contest in which participants drop off their photos, names, and addresses, at Bakery Caf?s, Bluebird Departmental Stores, Jai Nepal and Kumari Cinema Halls, Digi Plus, and Eden at Kathmandu Mall. The prizes are Haier electronic goods and a lifesize photo by Digi Plus.