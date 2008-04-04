BoK in Dang

Bank of Kathmandu's 19th branch opened in Ghorahi, Dang. The new branch will serve customers from Salyan, Pyuthan, Rolpa, and Rukum with deposits, loans and advances, remittance and ATM service. BoK has been providing banking services through 19 branches and six service counters.

New chairman

Neeraj Sworoop was appointed chairman of the Standard Chartered Bank at the bank's 235th board meeting. Swaroop is the regional chief executive of Standard Chartered Bank, India and South Asia and succeeds Jaspal Singh Bindra, who now assumes the role of CEO Asia.

Loan scheme

United Finance Limited has launched a 100 percent valuation loan scheme, under which, customers can obtain a loan equal to the total valuation of the collateral. Customers can apply for home construction, land and building, business, education and personal loans. Interest for this type of loan starts from 10.5 percent.

To Euro 2008

Carlsberg is launching a new promotion where on every purchase of two bottles of Carlsberg beer, the customer gets a coupon. This coupon can win the customer a chance to go to Switzerland to watch the Euro 2008 quarterfinal match on 21 June and also present the Man of the Match award.

Flying yeti

flyyeti.com has launched a full scale promotional and awareness campaign to promote Nepal's first low cost carrier airplane. In addition to the free merchandise, flyyeti.com is also promoting their call centre number where every 100th caller receives free tickets. Arun Kumar and BK Shrestha have already won the first two free tickets.