Bank of Kathmandu has been awarded a line of credit by the World Bank's International Finance Corporation (IFC) under its Global Trade Finance Program. BoK has also signed an agreement with the South Asian Enterprises Development Facility (SEDF) in order to develop small and medium businesses. The bank has a $2 million line of credit with IFC and will now be associated with hundreds of banks around the world.Indian railway tickets are now available for booking from Nepal through Orient Paradise Tours and Travels. Indian Railways and the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) have officially appointed Orient Tour, a subsidiary of KL Dugar Group, as their general sales agent. Ticket reservations will be available in all major cities in the near future.Cybernetics has been appointed the official distributor of the Lenovo brand. Lenovo products include laptops, personal computers, printers, servers, mobile phones, and more than 200 types of branded computer peripherals. The Lenovo showroom is located at Babar Mahal.WorldLink has recently introduced a new series of wireless modem. This modem is targeted towards customers living away from city areas where proper telephone lines and cables have not yet reached. WorldLink has also designed five new Wi-ZOOOM Internet service packages - Wi-ZOOOM Nite Lite (Regular, Standard and Premium) and Wi-ZOOOM Hours (Residential and Business). The speed range of these services is from 64-96kbps.United Telecom Limited has slashed its international call rate to India from Rs 20 per minute to Rs 15 plus taxes, during peak hours. It has been further cut down to Rs 12.50 for off-hours from 8PM-6AM. UTL is the first private telecommunications company and boasts the cheapest phone rates at Rs 1 per minute.Asahi, the Japanese beer, is being launched in Nepal for the first time through Evolution Trading. Brewed with malted barley, the beer uses the Asahi yeast strain No. 318 to ferment. Launched in Japan in 1987, the beer is now being brought to Nepal. Evolution Trading has also already made trade deals with Apple, Bose, Panasonic, Sanyo, and Optoma.