Even if you are not a coach-potato (or maybe because you are) you will be glued to the television set when Sumitra Kayastha comes on screen. Her programme, Jeevan Ek Rang Anek (Life's different shades) profiles interesting personalities. So, for a change, we thought we'd profile her.As anyone who has watched Jeevan will tell you, Sumitra is not just a pretty face. As anchor she has the knack of bringing out the best in every person selected for the interview. And, would you believe it, Sumitra has never been formally trained in this line of work?Married at the age of 15 when she was a student in high school, Sumitra worked hard to pursue her education as well as build her career. Five years ago, her daughters encouraged her to take part in the Mrs Nepal contest, a beauty show with difference. Thanks to her confidence and charm, the crown was soon on her head. Since then, as they say, there has been no looking back.She dabbled in radio for a bit, but Sumitra is a personality naturallly suited for television, and she soon migrated to audio-visual.Jeevan delves into various aspects of the lives of her interviewees: their struggle, their effort to adapt, fit in, or rebel as the case may be. What keeps her going is the tremendous feedback from her viewers: from people who are encouraged, enthused and inspired by her and the people she interviews.Sumitra wants to try new things, and she is coming up soon with another program, Prasna Chinha (Question Mark) also on Channel Nepal which will mainly focus on gender issues."It's basically going to be a talk show to discuss social discrimination against women in out society," she said. Is she going to interview men, too? "Sure," she says, "it is the men who need more to be sensitised."