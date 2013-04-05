Inspector Binod Sharma became a hero after pursuing the case against those accused of murdering journalist Dekendra Thapa. Sharma was transferred to Kosi and the Maoist government denied him a promotion few weeks ago. But Sharma who risked his life to fulfil his duty has no complaints about the promotion or the transfer. Excerpts from the telephone interview with Kiran Bhandari:

Binod Sharma: Dailekh’s people were happy with the work I did during my 17 months there. So all the locals praised me during the farewell ceremony. It is rare for an inspector to get so much respect. It has inspired me to be more devoted towards my responsibilities.

What was the biggest achievement during your time in Dailekh?

I reopened many cases that had been gathering dust for years. But the most satisfying was the successful investigation of Dekendra Thapa’s case, which had been languishing for eight years. Despite sustained pressure from the prime minister, attorney general, and seniors from the police force I was able to present the five accused in court. It was encouraging to be supported by the locals, friends, rights activists, and journalists.

With people in power trying their utmost to quash the investigation, what do you think will happen to this case?

No one stands above the law and people should stop trying to appease those in power. We didn’t do anything extraordinary in Thapa’s case, we were only using the right given to us by Nepal’s law. I have been involved in investigations for the past 12 years which helped me in Dekendra’s case.

You were recently transferred to Kosi zone office, will your experience come handy here as well?

My experience won’t be of any use here because zonal offices look after the transfer of letters and memos, they are almost like post offices.

Your work was appreciated by the locals and yet you were transferred to a place where you don’t have many responsibilities.

Maybe my superiors want me to rest because I have worked hard for many years and that’s why they sent me to a place where there is so little to do.

And why do you think your promotion to a DSP was halted?

When I took up Dekendra’s case, I knew what I was getting myself into, but following the law is more important than getting promoted. I want to prove my worth through my work because deeds speak louder than the number of badges on your shoulder. Maybe those in power believe I am not worthy of becoming a DSP. I want to carry on investigating cases and trying to provide justice to victims. But there isn’t much scope for me at the zonal office, so it is a little disappointing.

Some of the inspectors who weren’t promoted are planning to go to court, what about you?

Not me. I have no interest to go to court to demand my promotion.

Why?

I know the decision not to promote me is unfair. Among the 58 officers who were promoted, 50 were my junior. All of them are my friends. I cannot ask the court to remove them from their post to grant me promotion. They are celebrating right now, why ruin it all to get a higher post?

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