Bomb scare Jana Aastha, 26 September From The Nepali Press | From Issue #63 (October 5-11, 2001)

Maoists leaders fly quite often these days. Since they come and go all the time, the atmosphere at Tribhuvan International Airport is very tense. On the morning of the 25th (September), a "bomb"-a big, unclaimed bag- was found near a security checkpoint at the airport. There was chaos because of the unidentified baggage, and the airport only returned to normalcy in the evening. All flights were stopped, the RNAC flight to Delhi was delayed by two hours. All aircraft were towed to safety, people were evacuated and the army's bomb-disposal squad was called in. Troops surrounded the airport; they moved in and checked it thoroughly. The soldiers then carried the bag out and opened it carefully. Inside it were some ancient books used by Tibetan monks. The bag was later handed over to the police.



