

BONSAI DIPLOMACY: Japanese Ambassador,Tsutomu Hiraoka, inaugurating a bonsai exhibition in Kathmandu on Monday.



SEE YOU SOON: King Gyanendra chatting with British Ambassador Keith Bloomfield and Australian Ambassador Keith Gardener at TIA before his departure for the Asia-Pacific Summit in Indonesia on Wednesday.



POETIC LICENSE: Govinda Bartaman, Avinash Shrestha, Tirtha Shrestha, Boond Rana, Bhuwanhari Sigdel, Symal and Bhuwan Dhungana at a year-end poetry reading organised by Himal Association at Yala Maya Kendra on 13 April.