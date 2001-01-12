The Bank of Kathmandu (BoK) began distributing bonus shares to its shareholders, taking its paid-up capital to Rs 240 million. A Nepal Rastra Bank directive requires all banks to have Rs 500 million as paid-up capital by the end of this fiscal year which ends mid-July. There is to be another rights issue after the necessary approval is obtained. A BoK press release says that until now it has generated Rs 5.45 billion in savings and invested Rs 3.80 billion. The bank also has branches in Nepalgunj, Butwal and Hetauda.