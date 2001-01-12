The Bank of Kathmandu (BoK) began distributing bonus shares to its shareholders, taking its paid-up capital to Rs 240 million. A Nepal Rastra Bank directive requires all banks to have Rs 500 million as paid-up capital by the end of this fiscal year which ends mid-July. There is to be another rights issue after the necessary approval is obtained. A BoK press release says that until now it has generated Rs 5.45 billion in savings and invested Rs 3.80 billion. The bank also has branches in Nepalgunj, Butwal and Hetauda.
Bonus Shares
Business Briefs | From Issue #25 (January 12-18, 2001)