Book online

ZenNepal, in collaboration with an international partner, is introducing online hotel bookings. The company already has contracts with 60 hotels in Nepal and expects this to rise to 100 by next year. It also has a 24-hour customer service centre in Thamel.

Next Kumari

Kumari Bank has opened a new branch in Birtamod. This is the bank's 15th branch since it opened for business eight years ago. The bank says it will now focus on expanding its network in other parts of the country.

Spicy deal

Spice Mobile is offering a Namaste SIM card free with a purchase of either the S-570 folding phone with FM or the S-650 with Mp3. Each phone comes with a one-year warranty. Battery and charger come with six-month warranties.

Ladies only

Laxmi Bank has launched a new savings account for women with a 6.5 per cent interest rate. The minimum opening balance is Rs 500 and there are introductory cash prizes.

Icy expansion

Baskin Robbins recently added 500ml and 1000ml ice-cream packs to its takeaway services. After opening its latest ice-cream parlour in Uttar Dhoka Road, it plans to open six more outlets this year, including one in Darbar Marg. It also plans to introduce home delivery services soon.

Macau golfing

Fakhre Shah Sayed won the Carlsberg Golf Classic 2008 tournament held at the Royal Nepal Golf Club on Saturday. He won a trip to the Macau Open 2008 Pro-Am tournament.

NEW PRODUCTS

SPORTS WEAR: UFO has introduced new lines of high-end sports shoes from major international brands Puma and Fila. The brands are now available at UFO outlets in Kathmandu Mall, Kumaripati, Baneswor and Pokhara.

NEW WHEELS: Hyundai has launched the new i10 cars, powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine. They come with power steering and a choice of 10 colours. The top-end models of the i10 also have a sun-roof and remote locking. The cars come with a three-year guarantee. AVCO International is the sole distributor of the cars.