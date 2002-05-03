Sydney WignallPenguin Books India, New Delhi, 2002Rs 472The author's 1950s climbing expedition to the Himalaya turned out to be a life-threatening adventure that involved the Chinese and Indian governments at the highest level. Betrayed by one of the many spies operating on Nepal's border with Tibet, his group was captured by the People's Liberation Army. Their subsequent escape over the Himalaya in mid-winter is one of mountaineering's great epics.Rita ManchandaSage Publications, New Delhi 2001Rs 472This volume challenges the centrality of men's experiences and theorisations of conflict in South Asia from Kashmir to Sri Lanka, Bangladesh's Chittagong Hill Tracts to tribal conflicts in Assam and Nagaland, and Nepal's Maoist insurgency. It focuses on women's experiences as representing alternative and non-violent ways of negotiating the construction of conflicting identities and on women's conceptions that privilege the notion of a "just" peace.Sancharika Samuha, Kathmandu, 2002Rs 325This collection of newspaper articles from English-language newspapers and translated from the Nepali-language press focuses on how society sanctions inequality and cultural control, and how this affects women's health, discrimination and violence. It also showcases stories of women empowering themselves, and first-person accounts and opinion pieces on gender issues.Lynn BennettMandala Book Point and Columbia University Press, Kathmandu,1983/2002Rs 800Bennett, a development anthropologist, examines the social construction of gender among Bahun and Chhetri Hindus in rural Nepal. Through a detailed examination of the social, mythic and ritual structures that shape the interaction between men and women, this study reveals the symbolic roots of women's power and the complex social institutions, norms and beliefs that seek to contain that power and direct it to perpetuate the patrilineal group.Peter LoweMandala Book Point and Danish Association for International Cooperation (MS Nepal), Kathmandu, 2001Rs 700Lowe captures in photographs and first-person testimonies the development of the Kamaiya Freedom Movement, which emerged around the tenth anniversary of democracy. In three sustained months of campaigning-marches, sit-ins, cases and petitions, demonstrations, press conferences-the movement forced the Nepali government to cancel the kamaiyas' generation-deep debts.Allan and Barbara PearseManjul Publishing House, Bhopal, 2001Rs 312The controversial book that suggests that though of the same species, men and women live in different worlds, in part because their brains perceive things in different ways and their chemical make-up is radically different. The authors say they focus on different things, talk and listen differently and have very varied abilities with understanding space-all of which has an impact on love, sexuality and relationships.Prakash A RajRupa & Co New Delhi 2001,Rs 200Reinhold MessnerMacmillan London, 2000Rs 1,500Durga GhimireJagdish Ghimire Kathmandu 2000,Rs 350Aditya Man ShresthaKathmandu 2000,Rs 500