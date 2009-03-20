The Ministry of Agriculture is planning to invest Rs 2.7 billion in an agricultural sector development program that includes improving food security, dairy and agro products, and cereal production. The proposal for the three-year campaign is being sent to the Planning Commission.

Middle East budget flights

Private airline Bahrain Air began flights to Kathmandu on 17 March. The relatively low cost airline currently has four Airbus 320/319s in its fleet and flies to 16 destinations. It is starting with three weekly flights direct to Bahrain, but plans to make them daily by October this year. Managing Director Ibrahim Abdulla Alhamer, said, "The flight will open up neglected tourism possibilities to Nepal from the Middle East."

Banking on conservation

ACE Development bank is to raise awareness about the plight of the one-horned rhino and invest in its conservation with the launch of the Ace Rhino Account. The account is targeted chiefly at children, encouraging families to invest on their behalf as it has a relatively high interest rate.

NEW PRODUCTS

FAST WASHERS: Sagtani Exim, which imports the IFB brand of appliances, has launched a new range of domestic and industrial dishwashers. The stainless steel industrial dishwashers can wash and rinse 4,000 glasses or 1,800 plates using nine units of electricity, 240 litres of water and 900 ml of detergent.

MAKEUP: German cosmetics company Consta, which uses natural ingredients in its products, has launched 30 face and body creams including a day cream and anti-wrinkle cream in Nepal.