

SAM KANG LI

While Chairman Prachanda is threatening to capture power after the CA polls, an eleven point circular has been secretly distributed to the Maoist party workers in various districts. The circular directs workers to use force to secure CA elections in their favour. It reads as follows:



1. Create a secret emissary in all VDCs to check the daily activities and the roles of various people in the elections. Collect information and keep tabs on the opposition. The area committee should submit all information to the district committee.

2. Prepare at least 20 YCL cadres in each VDC. The YCL should follow the directions of the party and try to make the youth pro-Maoist. Try and influence everyone to vote for the Maoists. Make and submit the list of people who are not in favour of the Maoists to the respective authority.

3. Make it difficult for NC workers to stay in the villages. Lower their self-confidence and make them unhappy so that they lose the elections.

4. Make the oppositional forces fight amongst each other. Sit together to eat and drink but hit them hard when you get the chance. Work to divide the international forces especially India, America and European Union so that they cannot monitor our activities.

5. Bring the dead to life for the 10 April elections. Make a list of those killed or absent from the village and vote in their names. The security forces and the police are afraid of us so we do not need to fear them. Everyone should vote. If possible forbid the opposition to caste votes.

6. The YCL should keep khukuris, sticks and other weapons of self-defence at secret hide outs.

7. Be very good to the people of the lower rungs of the society. Cajole the middle class and threaten the upper class so that they are unable to play any role in the village.

8. Start the election campaign from mid March without caring for your life. Use all the tricks known to turn the all-important elections in the favour of the Maoists.

9. All activities of the party will be broadcasted regularly as a cultural program on Gandaki FM. Everyone should listen and inform others of the program.

10. Encourage and be nice to nationalist forces.

11. Draw together teachers, intellectuals, social workers and businessmen. Turn teachers, students and youth into full-timers. After a month or two there will be a huge campaign to make full-timers.