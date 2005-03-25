BANBASA-According to the Nepal-India joint border survey team, the inspection of border pillars is in its final stage. The survey team that started work from the banks of the Narayani River in Nawalparasi district arrived at Brahmadeb of Kanchanpur district on 20 March. According to Bhogendra Labh, coordinator of the Nepali surveyors, the team has inspected around 400 border pillars since it started work three months ago. As per the new mapping, the pillar near the Narayani River is the 497th border pillar and the one in Kanchanpur is the 813th. Labh said that most border pillars are not in proper condition and some have caved in while 36 have been lost. The team also studied the encroachment on no man's land.