It has befallen upon this humble reader to give Kunda Dixit an executive criticism of his latest Under My Hat 'The Return of the King' on behalf of all the eager beaver readers. This is to spare him the trouble of having to sit through another torturous evening tearing out his hair in exasperation trying to write something readable. So, without further ado, let us join Dixit as he sits through unappeasably horrible films about hobbits and elfs, wizards and Dark Lords, because obviously he is not doing it for his own pleasure as he considers it his duty to watch the rotten movie and pass comments in his precious column. Are you still with me? Right, so Dixit watches the movie even though he himself is bored to death, and then goes through the horror of writing about it, because of course, we're never going to watch the movie without his comments. Then he tries to draw a weak parallel between the movie and the country. Anyone can plagiarise and poke fun, but talent and originality like director Peter Jackson's, who brings Tolkien back to life after half a century, is rare. Even if Dixit doesn't like this stuff, he should respect it.





Sewa Bhattarai,

email