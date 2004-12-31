No doubt the choice of having sex with the same sex should be given legal status as Manjushree Thapa argues ('Reverse lens', #226). Even more importantly, homosexuals should not labelled as anti-social elements and thus be treated as inferior and depraved. They are, by no means, an object of mockery. They have all the rights to enjoy their preferences and live a life of utter respect. No one has the right to deprive others of their rights. I always feel pity for the naivety of those who think that homosexuality is against the law of nature and is the degradation of human dignity. I completely agree with Manjushree but at the same time, am shocked to find that she demands the legality of homosexuality merely because some people are born gay or lesbian. She stresses that since some are born gay or lesbian why should they not be allowed to live their own modes of life respectfully. It is true but by saying this she also upholds the supremacy and arrogance of heterosexuals which is the only deterrent of giving homosexuals the same status. What if a heterosexual opts to be homosexual? Why should only inborn characteristics be counted and not preferences and choices?



The concern of being natural does not impress me. I am disappointed to read that Thapa believes that a person is born as dalit or janjati. A woman is born as a woman. Similarly, some can be born differently-abled. But no one is born with names such as dalit or janjati or bahun or chhetri or whatever else it may be. I wonder when the modern Nepali intellectual will dare challenge this sort of unreasonable and regressive division in our society. The existing falsified norms should be challenged now.



Anubhav Ajeet, Sanepa