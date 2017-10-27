Turkish Airlines has launched the ‘Istanbul Bosphorus Experience’, specially designed for its Business Class passengers who have transfer time of seven or more hours in the Turkish capital. The program enables transfer passengers to experience the beauty and cultural facets of Istanbul and the Bosphorus before continuing to their target destination. A guide will accompany participants throughout the program.

Best cargo carrier

Qatar Airways Cargo has won the ‘Overall Carrier of the Year’ award in the industry choice category at the Payload Asia Ceremony held recently in Singapore. The Doha-based company also received the ‘Best Cargo Airline in Customer Services’ award at the India Cargo Awards in Ahmedabad, India last week.

Festival winner

Agni Group, the authorised distributor of Mahindra vehicles in Nepal, has announced the lucky draw winner of its Mahindra Big, Bigger, Biggest Dasain-Tihar offer. Kathmandu’s Bimala Poudel was the lucky customer, winning a Mahindra Mojo 300cc off-road motorcycle.

Selfie with AI

Oppo is set to launch its latest selfie expert in Nepal, equipped with industry-first AI technology, named ‘AI beauty technology’, which uses artificial intelligence to beautify selfie photos. The device, which will also feature full-screen FHD+ display and an upgraded operating system, will be for sale from mid-November, says the company.