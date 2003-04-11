A new monthly magazine, The Boss, is being launched this week with the professed aim of meshing business and lifestyle for Nepali readers. The full-colour magazine with world-class printing and design will present economic trends and previews, management, entrepreneurs and it's lifestyle content in a livelier format. As the name of the magazine suggests, this is a periodical with a difference, and the publishers hope that its departure from the traditionally stolid business reporting will be a welcome change. "The Boss seeks to create a niche readership for itself.a close-knit network of business community, giving birth to a forum to communicate ideas and voice opinions," says Shalini Wadhwa, CEO of The Boss. The magazine, published by Speciality Media, will start with a print run of 4,000 and hopes to attain 15,000 in sales throughout Nepal.