Boss Awards for Business Business Briefs | From Issue #160 (August 29 - September 4, 2003)

Specialty Media, publishers of the Boss, a monthly business magazine, this week announced the annual Boss Top 10 Awards for 'Business Excellence' to be held in December. "The award will be the first of its kind in Nepal and a tribute to the spirit of entrepreneurship and business in Nepal," Specialty Media said in a statement.

The award will honour professionalism, encourage transparency and competitiveness amongst businesses in the country, it added. "The awards ceremony in December will not only mark the contribution of the business community towards the national economy, but also provide a platform for recognition of individual business achievements," says Shalini Wadhwa, CEO of Speciality Media.



