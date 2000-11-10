Both ANFAs to host Birthday Cup Sports | From Issue #16 (November 10-16, 2000)

The ongoing battle between the Geeta Rana and Ganesh Thapa led ANFA factions regarding the legitimacy of their respective organisations is far from over. Early this week, Ganesh Thapa in a press conference showed a letter from the FIFA and AFC, which recognized his organisation as the official one. The battle took a new turn this week, when both the ANFA factions announced their intention to hold the Birthday Cup Football Tournament.



The Ganesh Thapa led ANFA has announced that the tournament will kick off from Dec 16 while the other ANFA has plans to start from Nov 23. All the 'A' division teams from the country along with Mahendra Police Club, Tribhuwan Club and teams from Eastern and Western region, and from Bangladesh, Sikkim, Darjeeling and Bhutan will participate, says the press release of the Geeta Rana led ANFA. Meanwhile, ANFA led by Thapa has announced that they will give away the 'Rupak Best Player Award' on Dec 30.