Diageo PLC, with its official distributor Global Trading Concern Pvt Ltd, has launched two new single malt whiskeys: the Singleton of Glen, 15 Years Old and 18 Years Old, priced at Rs 6,900 and Rs 10,050, respectively.

Venturing into reality

Applications for the second season of Pulsar Dare Venture II, the bike reality show by Bajaj Pulsar, are now open. Ten bikers will get an opportunity to explore the terrain of Nepal on the new special Pulsar bikes, with the top two winning a Pulsar NS and cash prizes worth Rs 1 million and Rs 500,000, respectively. Register at www.pulsardareventure.bajajauto.com.np, www.facebook.com/pulsarnepal, or Bajaj showrooms.

Extra allowance

Qatar Airways has introduced an exclusive offer for students travelling from Nepal to Australia, Canada, USA and Europe. Students who book and travel before 30 June 2017 will be allowed three pieces of baggage: 23 kg for USA, and 45 kg for Europe, Australia and Japan.

Sportiest SUV

CG NXT GEN has launched a sporty new SUV, the Suzuki Vitara Brezza. Bookings are open for the car which is available in six variants. Price starts at Rs 3.599 million.

Rebranding Ncell

Ncell Private Limited and Axiata Group Berhad have unveiled the new brand logo of ‘Ncell – an Axiata company’. Axiata is the sole investor in Reynolds Holdings, which holds 80 per cent of shares of Ncell.