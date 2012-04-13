While only a few weeks remaining for the CA deadline to expire, the progress so far has been disappointing. People are outraged at CA members and politicians for not delivering on their promises and pushing the country to uncertainty. Instead of speeding up the constitution writing process, our politicians were embroiled in one controversy after another and their reputation has been badly tarnished. If this trend continues, people are bound to get angrier and will become completely disillusioned with the present political system.

Civil society and the media have to play a more active role in pressurising the politicians to fulfil their duties and a wide-scale campaign spearheaded by the media is the need of the day.

Let's stop inviting CA members and politicians to unnecessary programs and giving them platforms to fool the public. Let's keep them out of the headlines and front pages. Let's hold them accountable to the promises they make through the media. Let's stop publicising any businesses or enterprises that politicians are involved in until they draft the constitution. Unless these steps are taken, politicians are not going to clean their acts.