Your editorial 'Interview with BP' (#147) once more demonstrates the flirtation with fatalistic tendencies so prevalent in the Nepali intelligentia and psyche. The point of your editorial is well understood in spite of the poor taste in satire. Why are you trying to beat a dead cow? BP Koirala was a good political leader, maybe even a visionary, but, he is dead. He has been dead. There's nothing he can do for the Nepali people anymore. It's time to wake up and smell the coffee. We are the only ones who can help ourselves. The silent majority needs to awaken and tell the politicians, parties, Maoists, bureaucrats, extremists, opportunists, royalists and elite that they cannot no longer take us for granted. We need to vote out the malignant tumor that is a plague to our society. Calling on Lord Pasupatinath or BP may merely have a psychological comfort, but, it is we, us Nepalis who need to act. There isn't going to be any divine intervention. It is we, we have to be responsible for our own actions. For a repsonsible news media like your's, it is indeed interesting to observe the fatalistic (karmic) attitude in your editorial. All you are doing is justifying and perpetuating a dysfunctional socio-religious system.



SN Singh,

email



. 'Interview with BP' was hilarious and sad at the same time. At this moment of crisis, the country needs someone with his vision and boldness. His theme of 'national reconciliation' in a slightly modified strategy is what we need now to bring the palace, parties and the extremists together.



Sridhar Pandey,

New Delhi