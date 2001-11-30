The government has extended the deadline for submission of bids for the Butwal Power Company up to 5 December. The bids should have come in by 20 November but did not. Three previous attempts to privatise the company have been bungled over one technicality or another-on 20 August the government rejected the only qualifying bid in the third round saying the price offered was lesser than what it had expected-in dollar terms. (See "BPC's privatisation saga," #57, and "BPC on the block again," #60) The government has not gone through such a major privatisation process since the Nepal Tea Development Corporation (NTDC) was handed over to the private sector last year. Even that handover has not been completed yet.
BPC bids
Business Briefs | From Issue #70 (November 30 - December 6, 2001)