The serialisation of BP's Sundarijal diary in your paper and its translation in Himal Khabarpatrika often cites an 'Ass. Anchaladhish' coming to visit BP in his cell. I want to clarify that it wasn't an 'Assistant' Anchaladhish but a co-zonal commissioner. In fact, I was the Co-Anchaladhish during the period of BP's second incarceration at Sundarijal and I was a party to the episodes that BP writes about. I have my own comments on the contents of the diary which I will make known at an opportune time.



Bishnu Pratap Shah

Siddarth Colony, Budhanilkantha



Editor: We have taken care to transcribe BP Koirala's diary keeping as much as possible to the original. The microfilm of the diary makes it impossible to decipher the words in some places. But 'Ass. Anchaladhish' appears in numerous instances, and that seems to be how BP understood his interrogator's designation.



