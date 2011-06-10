In Nepal's varied ethnic landscape, Brahmins are known to be an unorganised and individualistic community. There is a lack of teamwork, and members of this community seldom assert their collective identity. Brahmins consider themselves progressive and culturally liberal, but most are conservative and espouse a casteist mentality. A community that submits uncritically to such feudal and anti-social rituals and practices will eventually run into crisis in its own society.

Angered at being categorised as non-indigenous, the Brahmins have started their own ethnic movement claiming, as Dinesh Raj Panta has mentioned in his study, that Brahmins are indigenous to this land. But even if one fully appreciates the aspirations behind the ethnic movements in Nepal, there is no denial that fuelling ethnic politics is not in the interest of Nepali society.

Nepali politics has to come to terms that inter-caste and inter-ethnic engagement among the present generation is rendering the debate on ethnicity and caste as futile and obsolete. So the focus ought to be on bringing the marginalised into the national mainstream irrespective of their caste or ethnicity.

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