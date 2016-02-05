GOPEN RAI

While studying business in the US, 29-year-old Suraj Shrestha (above) came across a campaign by TOMS shoes. The for-profit company based in California donates a pair of shoes for a child in need for every pair it sells. The idea struck a chord with Shrestha, and he put a plan in motion to replicate the business model upon his return to Nepal.

“Most of the projects in Nepal are donor-focused. Once the funding stops, the projects stop as well,” says Shrestha adding,“The for-profit model ensures sustainability.”

Started in July 2014, Shrestha’s eye-wear company Anthropose works with the Tilganga Institute of Opthalmology to provide pro-bono cataract operations for every few pairs of sunglasses it sells.

Shrestha’s endeavour, however, hasn’t come without hitches. Anthropose’s first free procedure event was supposed to be held in January 2015, but was delayed due to political instability. The event was then scheduled for May, but the earthquake struck in April. And when it was finally held in October 2015, only 62 out of the 150 people identified as needing assistance received free operation; the rest couldn’t make it to the campsite due to the fuel crisis.

Despite the hardships due to the political environment and the hurdles associated with running a business here, Shrestha remains positive. “I always believe that there are ways to work around any problems,” he says. “You can’t shy away from starting something saying the market in Nepal is small. In today’s age when everything is so interconnected you don’t have to direct your focus in Nepal alone. If we didn’t have opportunities in Nepal, how come we have a billionaire here?”

Shrestha is among a growing number of Nepalis who are returning to Nepal to start businesses. These young social entrepreneurs are bucking the trend and giving back to Nepal what society gave to them.

Sahina Shrestha