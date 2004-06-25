Five months ago, when the Council of Ministers asked for permission to open a Foreign Ministry branch office in Birganj, the okay came through. The process to set up the office is to begin soon. This marks the first time the Foreign Ministry is opening an office outside the capital and undoubtedly has to do with India establishing its consular general's office at Birganj. The branch office will coordinate between government offices and the consular general and commercial dealings will be the priority. An under secretary-level official of the Foreign Ministry will be heading the branch office team. Although India has yet to formally inaugurate the consular general's office that was established three months ago, business has already started. (Nepalnews.com)