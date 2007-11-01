Business Briefs - Issue #371: Branching out Business Briefs | From Issue #371 (October 19-25, 2007)

Branching out

Ace Development Bank's first branch office opened at Birgunj's Ghantaghar Link Road. Ace Development Bank is the first financial institution to be upgraded from a 'C' class financial institution to a 'B' class national bank. Ace was also recently awarded BOSS Magazine's 'Best Financial Institution' award.



Manjushree

Manjushree Financial Institution is a new finance company located at New Baneswor. With an intial paid up capital of Rs 70 million, Manjushree aims to reach the paid up capital of Rs 200 million by 2009-10.



Palm top

Signature Whiskey can now be had in a 90ml palm-sized bottle. Designed by London-based Claessens, the smaller bottle is priced at Rs 90 and is available everywhere. Signature Rare Whiskey is marketed by United Spirits Nepal.



Awarded

Swastik Oil Industries has been awarded the NS Quality Award 2007. Swastik manufactures Swastik Soyabean Oil, Ghee, Dhara Health Sunflower Oil. Swastik Oil is a member of the KL Dugar Group of Industries.



Youth savings

Machhapuchchhre Bank's new Youth Savings Account can be opened for a deposit of just Rs 100 at an interest rate of four percent. The account will entitle customers to an ATM card, any branch banking service and free mobile banking.