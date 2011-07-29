I study in one of those British colleges run by Nepalis in UK but, unlike what one of the major daily newspapers in Nepal recently reported, these colleges don't even match average Nepali colleges in infrastructure. Students are cramped into small classrooms and the labs in the colleges are neither equipped nor functioning. It is difficult to find reference books in the library and the students have to deposit money to borrow books. After the British government began Tier 4 program, the education providers have been charging hefty fees from fellow Nepalis in the name of providing a British education. With the inflow of students from Nepal in recent years, their income has gone up. Some have even managed to enroll sizable number of students and moved into a more spacious building but the quality of education in these colleges remain unsatisfactory.