Ashutosh Tiwari's 'Focus on public relations' (#298) is interesting but his examples were more focused on categories of businesses which quite obviously use PR, word of mouth advertising and other similar activities to promote themselves. Likewise, advertising agencies, account firms, education institutes and consulting firms also fall in the same category. Hence, there is nothing unusual about advertising agencies not advertising themselves. Ad agencies and similar types of businesses primarily focus on public relation activities rather than media advertising. However, in a very competitive environment, strategic media advertising can play a supporting role in building brands. There are many successful examples of advertising agencies using advertising tools to promote their business and build brand using selected media vehicles. Today, most savvy ad agencies understand this and focus on hand in hand dealings with clients as their strategic partners to build brand beyond media advertising. They recommend ideas and channels, help to decide on content and context and help create the exposure or engagement that's best. It is unfair to suggest that slick advertising doesn't work. Nobody can deny that the 'My Nepal, My Pride' campaign and 'Taste of Success' campaign successfully contributed to build brand for Surya Luxury Kings and Shikhar Filter.'Where to focus' and 'which is the right' for your business is what CEO's need to decide smartly.and also 'which is the right ad agency for them'.



Navin Joshi,

MaxPro Advertising and Communication