We often complain that nothing interesting happens in Kathmandu but most often it is because we don't know what's actually going on and what's available except by word of mouth. A new e-commerce site, merodeal.com, is making an attempt to change the way we approach leisure. It will not only inform people about events in Kathmandu but also sell vouchers that can be used in stores, restaurants, spas and other service outlets.

"I wanted to start a platform that would let people know what Kathmandu has to offer," says Raunak Agarwal, CEO of MeroDeal. "MeroDeal is an online portal that will feature discounted deals for various events, products as well as service outlets." A buyer can scan the options available on the website, then make a payment online or in person at MeroDeal's outlets. MeroDeal will then provide the buyer with a unique code and a voucher that will be honoured at the chosen service centre.

MeroDeal is seeking partnerships with various businesses around the city so customers have more choices online, and it will also work with banks to open up online payments. "We want our customers to be assured about the products and services our site endorses," adds Agarwal.

The idea of pre-purchasing services online is new in Kathmandu, and it will possibly take time for people to be comfortable with it. MeroDeal will be working to improve delivery and payment processes. And once the system takes off, we might even see Agarwal organising events. No more quiet nights wondering what on earth to do in Kathmandu.

Paavan Mathema

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