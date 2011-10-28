Maoist leader Baburam Bhattarai in 1991: "Foreign investment in the industrial, business and financial sectors should be ended, only then will Nepal's nationalism be strong."

Maoist leader Baburam Bhattarai in 2011: "Without foreign investment in the industrial, business and financial sectors Nepal can never aspire for economic prosperity. That is why the BIIPA Agreement is a nationalist proposal."

I support the prime minister's newer view. Dr Bhattarai came up with his new way of thinking quite easily, but how expensive it turned out to be for the nation: 20 wasted years and 15,000 lives lost.