BRB to lead republican front 29 May | 9.45 PM NST Update | From Issue #299 (May 26 - June 1, 2006)

The CPN-Maoists have formed a committee under Baburam Bhattarai to lead a republican front consisting of various political parties, ethnic and regional fronts and the civil society. The decision was made at a meeting of the organising committee of the national democratic political convention of the United Revolutionary Peoples Council and made public in a statement signed by Bhattarai.



The convention has demanded that the parliament, present constitution and government immediately be dismantled and an interim representative structure, constitution and government be formed in order to hold a free and fair election for a constituent assembly immediately. The meeting has also decided the slogan “Give all powers to the democratic political convention.” The statement says the meeting chaired by Bhattarai was held recently. Deb Gurung and Khimlal Devkota are also members of the committee. Maoist Chairman Prachanda was also present according to the statement.