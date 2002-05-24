Now that the government is planning special visa provisions for non-resident Nepalis, as are available to non-resident Indians, expatriated Nepalis around the world may feel more inclined to visit their motherland. A recent cabinet meeting decided that NRNs deserved special visas that allow them to stay in the country for a longer period without straining their visa-fee budgets. The idea is to boost the national economy by attracting NRN investment in industry, tourism, and hydropower. Government officials say non-resident Nepali students will have to pay $50 for a year, while others will pay $100 a year. The multiple-entry visa will be issued from Nepali embassies and consulates around the world. About 100,000 NRNs who hold foreign passports are expected to benefit from the change in visa provisions.
Break for NRNs
Domestic Brief | From Issue #95 (May 24-30, 2002)