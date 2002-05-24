Now that the government is planning special visa provisions for non-resident Nepalis, as are available to non-resident Indians, expatriated Nepalis around the world may feel more inclined to visit their motherland. A recent cabinet meeting decided that NRNs deserved special visas that allow them to stay in the country for a longer period without straining their visa-fee budgets. The idea is to boost the national economy by attracting NRN investment in industry, tourism, and hydropower. Government officials say non-resident Nepali students will have to pay $50 for a year, while others will pay $100 a year. The multiple-entry visa will be issued from Nepali embassies and consulates around the world. About 100,000 NRNs who hold foreign passports are expected to benefit from the change in visa provisions.