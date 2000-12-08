Break free with Bolero Business Briefs | From Issue #20 (December 8-14, 2000)

India's Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has introduced the Bolero GLX, the latest in utility vehicles in Nepal. The 4-wheel drive comes for Rs 1.62 million, including value added tax, while a 2-wheel option is priced at Rs 1.55 million. The Bolero GLX comes with air-conditioning, power windows, audio system and central locking. "It's aimed at those who want an attractive, powerful utility vehicle that offers car comfort and sheer driving pleasure," the company says. It adds that its higher ground clearance is well suited to Nepal's terrain.

