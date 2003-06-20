The recently published report of the UML's Seventh National Convention shows the majority of its leaders and workers are highly-educated youths. Out of the 1,012 convention participants 44 percent held university degrees. The largest percentage, 27.5 percent, hold bachelors' degree, master's degree holders were 16 percent and less than one percent had doctorates. About eight percent chose not to mention their academic qualifications. It is estimated that the majority in this category boycotted "bourgeois" education and are self-taught. Only two percent of the participants belonged to the 24-29 age bracket, 30 percent came from 30-39 age group, while 45 percent belonged to 40-49 age group. Less than 1 percent of the participant were older than 70 years. The vast majority, 76.5 percent, are younger than 50. The UML report also labels itself a truly representative party. Seven percent of its cadres are peasants, 13 percent are women, two percent are dalit, 12 percent are janjatis and seven percent are madhesis.